Prince William, Kensington palace reaction to Kate Middleton's brand new video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's brand new video goes viral

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly made an attempt to quash conspiracy theories with their latest move.

The palace insiders have blasted claims that 'she's not Kate with William' in the video, which went viral this week, confirming that she's the future Queen Kate with her husband William.

The Princess of Wales can be seen smiling and looking spritely in the spring sunshine with her husband William in a new video that has delight her fans in Britain and around the world.



However, in reaction to questions the authenticity of Kate's appearance in the video, Prince William and Kensington Palace continued their old strategy of keeping mum as they avoided commenting on the film where Kate strides from the Windsor Farm Shop.

The footage, published by The Sun, shows the future Queen walking quickly with a bag of shopping and chatting animatedly to her husband on Saturday afternoon. It was first public appearance of the mother-of-three since her abdominal surgery.

Previously she was seen with William in the backseat of a car while leaving the Windsor on Commonwealth Day, which came hours after her apology over photo editing.

The palace's official statement will put to bed concerns about Kate's health and discredit bizarre, baseless and hurtful conspiracy theories being spread about her online including that she is dead, has been replaced by a body double or the Wales' marriage is in trouble. Some even alleging that she is recuperating from a 'Brazilian bum lift' or hiding away after a bad haircut.

The royal family has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since the palace announced that King Charles is suffering from cancer Kate was rushed into abdominal surgery. Despite King Charles making various public appearances Kate Middleton's absence from public life has raised eyebrows.



Prince William and Kate's office is stick to the royal's privacy request as the palace's spokesperson recently re-iterated that they were not going to provide a 'running commentary' on the Princess' health.