Prince William makes ‘desperate’ attempt to regain privacy for Kate Middleton

Prince William seemingly stepped out together with his wife, Kate Middleton, for the first time after her abdominal surgery.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen heading to a nearby farm shop from their Adelaide Cottage on Saturday.

The outing was the first amid the media scrutiny of the past few weeks which was sparked by a ‘manipulated’ Mother’s Day photo of Kate, released by the Kensington Palace.

Of the outing, body language expert Judi James shared that Kate exuded that he had “energy and good health” and seemed “confident” in her walk.

Meanwhile, William was appeared desperate for a little more privacy with his wife as he tried to blend in.

“William does seem to be yearning for privacy here,” James told The Mirror, noting the Prince’s cap brim was “pulled over his face and his head down.”

“Kate walks in a way to attract attention, stepping ahead of her husband and wearing a wide, beaming smile as she walks,” she explained, noting she “thankfully and reassuringly, shows no signs of anything but energy and good health.”

In the past few weeks, William and Kate’s marriage was plunged into controversy as the Prince’s rumours of affair with Lady Rose Hanbury had resurfaced from 2019.

Paired with Kate’s prolonged public absence since Christmas, speculations were rife that the couple may be heading for a split.

Now, the heir to the thrones hope the media scrutiny would slow down after they were seen in public together.