Cardi B reveals what is stopping her from making new music

Cardi B openly discussed how her fear of being criticised caused her to lose herself and become "afraid to do everything."



The Bodak Yellow rapper is presently promoting her much anticipated second album, but she said that there was a moment when she felt anxious about her music and that another record looked unachievable.

In an interview with 360's Speedy Norman, the mother of two previously disclosed that she was "afraid" to release new songs and that she shunned social media because she was "tired" of receiving negative feedback.

“I just feel like I lost myself like with everything like, you know like a lot of like music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, you know, ‘She's afraid to drop an album, she's afraid to drop music,’” the 31-year-old explained.

“Like last year, I barely dropped music. It's just like I was just afraid to do everything.”

Since her meteoric rise to global popularity in 2015, Cardi has not taken a break from social media posting. She also said that she was so tired that she refrained from sharing anything online for fear of receiving negative feedback from her fans and followers.

“I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything. I was afraid to do everything,” she sadly shared.

“I love talking about politics and everything. I don't even want to talk about it anymore because I'm just so afraid of just getting dragged every single f***ing day like I'm tired.”

The mother-of-two also apologised to her fans for "losing myself" during the past several months due to mental health issues.

“I want to apologise to my fans. To my fans, to myself, and to the people that love me for losing myself... Just losing myself and not being myself because of negative things that put me in a wall,” she said during an Instagram Live.

“I want to apologise if you ever felt that like, I wasn't giving my all because of things. I'm just a f***ing human b****, I'm trying to do this s***. You know what I'm saying? I'm trying.”