Prince Harry, Meghan Markle swiftly reinstated to Royal Family following backlash

Several social media accounts posted about Harry and Meghan being removed from the website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were promptly reinstated to their position within the Royal Family after facing criticism likely due to a decision that led to controversy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be mysteriously hidden from the Royal Family website, but returned within an hour after online backlash.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020, but are still listed on the Royal Family website, four years later.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, appeared to no longer be listed separately as working members of the Royal Family on the Firm's website briefly for an hour earlier today.

The duke and duchess were moved and combined into a separate section of the website under royal.uk/sussex. However, the couple have since returned to be listed under the tab of Members of The Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan used to be slotted between Princess Alexandra and Prince Andrew but are now listed together underneath the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew is also still listed on the website as a member of the Royal Family, despite stepping down from royal duties in 2019. GB News understands the changes were part of a routine update that took a while to work through the system.

Several social media accounts posted about Harry and Meghan being removed from the website, before the couple were reinstated.

One said: "It would seem that FINALLY, Harry and Meghan have been removed from the Royal Family website.

"Given that they do not serve the Crown or Country and only themselves, I’m certain they won’t be too upset."

Another wrote: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again been demoted on the royal website!"

On January 8, 2020, Harry and Meghan took to their former Instagram profile, Sussex Royal, to announce their intentions of stepping back as senior royals.