The Boyz captivate fans with vibrant visuals in titular track 'Nectar'

The Boyz drop new music video for titular track 'Nectar'

The Boyz recently dropped the music video for their titular track Nectar, commencing the promotional activities for their second full album PHANTASY Part 3 Love Letter.

Stepping up their game, The Boyz showcased an emotional depth with the release of their medium pop song Nectar, synchronizing through its lyrical guitar song.

Adding to its aura, the video visualizes a vibrant concept, delivered through the band’s melodious vocals.

The song aims to promote a hopeful message that focuses on leaving the past behind as well as running towards a 'bright' future.

The latest album PHANTASY Part 3 Love Letter, concluding The Boyz's Fantasy Trilogy, revolves around the concept of cherishing the past, and storing love and memories.

Apart from the titular track, the album features various range of genres with emotional tracks, including Hurt Me Less, and Dear, broadening the group’s musical spectrum.

For the unversed, The Boyz is a South Korean boy band, including Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric.

The band was initially formed with twelve members.

They debuted on December 6, 2017 with their mini album The First.



