King Charles, royal family keep mum on Princess Diana Legacy Awards

Princess Diana was the first wife of King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) and mother of Princes William and Harry

King Charles and the royal family appeared reluctant to share any words as Prince William and Prince Harry praised their mother Princess Diana’s legacy at London event on Thursday.

Royal family's social media accounts did not even share the footage of the event where the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex delivered a speeches to pay tribute to the late princess.

The future King praised his mother as he attended the event at the Science Museum in London on Thursday, saying she taught him that everyone "has the potential to give something back."



The event, marking the 25th anniversary of The Diana Award, also saw Prince Harry, William’s brother, speak with winners via video call, making it one of the few occasions both princes have taken part in since the Duke of Sussex quit royal duties.

However, no other royal took part in the event to pay tribute to the late Princess, who lost her life in a tragic car accident at the age of 36. She was the first wife of King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) and mother of Princes William and Harry.