King Charles 'overshadowed' Princess Diana’s major legacy event

King Charles received major support after his ex wife Princess Diana’s major event took place.



Charles and Diana’s younger son Prince Harry joined the recipients of the Diana Legacy Awards on Thursday through a video link after his estranged brother Prince William's in-person meeting.

The feuding brothers made sure to continue the great work of their late mother.

However, the major event overshadowed by King Charles when actress Holly Valance has come forward to pay tribute to the "incredible" King Charles.

The monarch last month stunned the world when he announced his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on GB News's brand new Chopper's Political Podcast, Valance said there is "no way" Australia should ditch the monarchy.

"I am all for them", she said.

"I've met Charles a long time ago. I got to have dinner with him and he was incredible. I was blown away. Very charismatic, kind and lovely."

It is to be mentioned that Charles and Camilla were engaged in an extra marital affair while then Prince Charles was still married to Diana.

