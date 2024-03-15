Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone's 'Kinds of Kindness' unveils release date

Poor Things duo, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are set to release their new project over the summer

Director Yorgos Lanthimos and American actress Emma Stone have embarked on their next venture, Kinds of Kindness, which will premiere in theatres over the summer.

According to Variety, the distributors of the film —Searchlight, the indie studio— have set the Poor Things duo's next collaboration on the calendar with a release date of June 21.

Though the impending movie's plot has yet to be brought to the table, it is believed to be an anthology film as it reunites Stone with her Poor Things co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley.

The Poor Things members are joined by The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn, who previously dated Taylor Swift and her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is believed to be inspired by the latter.

Other supporting actors who completed the stellar lineup for Kinds of Kindness include Hong Chau, Jesse Plemons, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

The screenplay of the upcoming release is penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, the two also co-write dark thrillers and comedies, to name a few, The Lobster, Dogtooth and Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Kinds of Kindness marked the fifth collaboration and a reunion between Stone and the director after their Poor Things venture that landed the La La Land star her second Oscar for best actress.