Tom Cruise wants to move on from Elsina Khayrova with ‘Top Gun’ costar: Report

Tom Cruise already has his sights set on someone else following his breakup with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova after he allegedly proposed to her.
According to a new report by In Touch Weekly, the 61-year-old Hollywood megastar wants to pursue a romance with 33-year-old actress Monica Barbaro – his costar in Top Gun: Maverick.
An insider spilled to the outlet, “Tom thinks she’s stunningly beautiful. He’d like to explore a relationship with her.”
The tipster further noted that Barbaro – who played F/A-18F pilot and mission candidate Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace – was like Cruise’s protégée.
“Tom’s mentored young actors before – men and women. It’s a very rewarding process for him,” they said.
For instance, the Mission: Impossible star reportedly pulled strings to get Barbaro cast in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, directed by his friend James Mangold.
Per the insider, “People around Tom believe they’re a great match.”
However, Cruise’s intentions are well-meaning, as the insider noted “he genuinely wants her to succeed.”
As for the emerging actress, she was “flattered by the attention.” However, the insider noted “she wants to prove that she’s deserving on the role.”
Cruise recently split with Khayrova amid reports that he “scared” her after proposing to her.
