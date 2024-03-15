Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen reunite to support Modern Family costar Aubrey

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen recently enjoyed a mini-Modern Family reunion during a school run for former child co-star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture with Julie as they visited VIPHS Theatre to watch Aubrey, 16, perform in her school play.

In the photo, the three former castmates posed together backstage, flashing their brightest smiles to the camera, with Bown holding up the production’s playbill.

“Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity,” the Broadway actor wrote in the caption. “So proud of you @aubreyandersonemmons!”

Aubrey also shared a photo of the trio on her own Instagram profile alongside the caption, “Faves came to watch my school play<33”.

The 16-year-old actress played adopted daughter Lily of Jesse’s character Mitchell in the 11-season sitcom, whom he shared with Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron.

The Modern Family cast, including Ferguson, Bowen, and Stonestreet, as well as Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill and Sofia Vergara sent fans into a frenzy with a surprise reunion at the SAG Awards.

Together, the septate presented the Ensemble in a Comedy Award at the ceremony.