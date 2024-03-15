Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon prepare to 'commit' on 'deeper stage'

Brad Pitt is prepared to commit to his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon on a “deeper level”, with the approaching end of his divorce proceedings with ex-Angelina Jolie.



Us Weekly claims that the jewellery designer has a stronger relationship with the mother of the Hollywood hottie than the Maleficent actress could have.

They said, “Many of Brad’s friends have met Ines and think she’s great because she lets him be himself,” adding the pair is “both ready to commit to a deeper stage” of their relationship.

“Brad and Ines have met each other’s families and everyone hit it off. Ines has really warmed up to Brad’s mom. They are closer than Angelina ever was,” the source added.

“Brad definitely sees a long-term future with Ines and hasn’t ruled out having more children,” the source further shared. “But he’s going to take a beat on marriage just to get over what he’s been through with Angie.”

The Fight Club actor is glad to put his ugly divorce behind him, but he is "not thrilled" that Jolie will have primary custody of their three younger children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

“The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks,” a source close to exes told the publication.

They added, “Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”