Early Oscars 2025 predictions feature Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and more

Universal pictures eyes awards success with 'Wicked' adaptation.

As the curtains draw to a close on the Oscars, Hollywood gears up for a resurgence following a six-month hiatus due to union strikes.

Despite initial concerns about a sparse cinematic future, the landscape appears rejuvenated and brimming with promise.

Several compelling titles are already generating buzz, signaling a vibrant year ahead in film.

A customary tradition at Variety is to cast an eye forward to the contenders brewing for the next Oscar season.

In the past, our blind peeks accurately anticipated five out of the eventual 10 best picture nominees, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the process.

With no foolproof method, anticipation mounts as we await the unveiling of the next wave of cinematic masterpieces.

Leading the charge in this promising lineup is Warner Bros., which has already positioned Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two as a formidable contender across multiple Oscar categories.

The studio's roster is further fortified by highly anticipated sequels, including George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux.

The latter installment marks the return of Joaquin Phoenix to his Oscar-winning role, with Lady Gaga adding to the excitement as the enigmatic Harley Quinn.

Universal Pictures aims to build on its success following the Best Picture win for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The studio is banking on awards recognition for its commercial releases, notably the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked,featuring stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.