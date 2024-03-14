King Charles must ‘acknowledge’ strong pillars with in Royal Family

File Footage

Amid challenging times within the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have emerged as the strongest pillars, prompting calls for King Charles to acknowledge their resilience.



A royal broadcaster describes Edward and Sophie as a "strong, likeable couple," noting their increased presence amidst health concerns plaguing the family.

The Princess of Wales remains absent from public duties, recovering from abdominal surgery and expected to return after Easter.

King Charles is also absent due to his cancer diagnosis. The streamlined monarchy has necessitated leaning on other family members, including the King's brother, Prince Edward, to fulfill royal duties.

Helena Chard believes Edward and Sophie Wessex are doing an amicable job in representing the Royal Family during an uncertain period.

She told GB News: "I think the Royal Family are doing a tremendous job. I'm surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are given a little bit more air time now.

"I know it's down to the Duke's 60th birthday recently, but I think giving them more air time is good because they're a really strong, likeable couple.

"They are very easy with people. And I think that's a good platform."

Chard believes the British public are "missing Kate Middleton" because of her "glamour and clothes".

She explained: "People are missing her pictures on the front of the papers and the media, and she is missed, and that's good.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has just finished celebrating his 60th birthday when he was appointed to the Order of the Thistle by his brother Charles.

The Order of the Thistle is the highest honour in Scotland and is comprised of 16 knights or ladies and the monarch as head Sovereign of the Order.

Both the duke and duchess have shown up to multiple royal engagements over the past few weeks.

During a royal visit to Leeds, the Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise speech for her “darling” husband of almost 25 years.



