Prince William keen to avoid Prince Harry at Diana legacy awards, here’s why

file footage

Prince William and Prince Harry are set to honour their late mother at the annual Diana Legacy Award event in London later today.



It is pertinent to note that while the Prince of Wales will be physically present to honour winners and deliver a short speech, the youngest son of Diana will only appear virtually to mark his presence.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin claimed that William “doesn’t want to have another row” with his estranged brother, hence, decided to “just do things very, very separately.”

The future King of England is also said to be “annoyed” by Harry announcing that he will continue to do things for Diana's legacy over the next week.

“Maybe they put it in a way that maybe William is going to do other things, too, but on the surface, and I might be wrong. It looks as if Harry wants to take all the action for himself,” Levin told the outlet.

The royal author noted, "It's a continuation of how badly they get on together.

"William's absolutely furious with Harry and Harry's being petulant. It's not even childish at this point, his behaviour is disgusting,” she added.