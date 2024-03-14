Jelly Roll makes shocking confession about his tattoos: ‘What was I Thinking?’

Jelly Roll says he regrets almost all of his tattoos

Jelly Roll regrets getting tatted up.

The 39-year-old country star, started getting inked when he was barely a teenager.

But years and countless more tattoos all over his body later, Jelly Roll admitted he no longer stood by his body art.

“I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them,” he admitted in an interview with GQ Magazine published Wednesday.

“Like core philosophies are rooted in my life when I was 17 and now I’m 40, I’m like, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?’” He continued, adding, “I hate them all.”

Born Jason DeFord, the musician revealed that he got his first tattoo – a simple cross on his right arm – when he was just 14.

Before he knew it, he had tattoos all over his body, including his face. Some of those tattoos, he admitted were from his time in prison.

The Wild Ones hitmaker also revealed his least favorite tattoo – a baby smoking a blunt.

“It was a little excessive,” he joked.



His wife, Bunny XO, took some time getting used to the tattoos as well.

“I got a tattoo on my back that is what they call a pick-and-poke,’ where they just pick and poke it and it’s Jesus on a cross. And let me tell you how bad it is,” he explained.

He continued, “The first time my wife saw me without a shirt she asked me did I have Elvis tattooed on my back. And I had to let her know, close but not Elvis, it’s Jesus.”