'Mickey 17' starring Robert Pattinson set for early release in Korea

Mickey 17 will release globally on January 31, 2025 three days after its release in Korea

Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, will be available for South Korean cinema goers three days prior to the rest of the world.

The upcoming film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, will be released in January 2025 during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Variety reported on Wednesday that Warner Bros. Pictures revealed that the sci-fi film will open in Korea on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, ahead of its global release on January 31.

The movie was originally set to open in the theatres by March 2024, however, WBD recently extended the release to the following year.

Mickey 17 has been pushed ahead by nine months to wrap up the production, which had been prolonged due to the 2023 strikes of Hollywood’s writers and actors.

Since directing the greatly popular film Parasite, which bagged the honour of becoming the first ever non-English movie to win best picture at the Oscars, Mickey 17 marked Bong’s first feature film.

In the upcoming film adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel, Pattinson plays an 'expendable' —a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice planet—who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.