Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s ‘agonising’ custody battle coming to close

Brad Pitt and Angelina are finally seeing an end to one of their legal battled regarding their minor children.



Following their divorce, which was filed in 2016 and finalised in 2019, the pair had been going back-and-forth over hammering out details of the custody arrangement of their minor children.

According to a insider cited by Us Weekly, Jolie will maintain primary custody of their children Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Other than these three, the pair are parents to Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, and daughter Zahara, 19.

“The negotiation process was agonising, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks,” a source told the outlet. “Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolises relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”

The insider stated that Pitt “isn’t thrilled” with the arrangement, however another source added that he “agreed because it wasn’t as bad as Angie [getting] full custody like she wanted.”

The decision a significant concession, as the insider noted that Jolie “feels Brad caused their divorce and that it’s her duty to protect the kids” and therefore “hasn’t been giving in at any point.”

Apart from custody of the children, the exes are also embroiled in a conflict regarding their French vineyard, Miraval. Currently, Pitt is given a go-ahead to sue Jolie for selling her half of the property to an outsider without consent.