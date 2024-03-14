Jennifer Lopez goes beyond limits in Netflix's new sci-fi 'Atlas'

Jennifer Lopez is sent on a quest to preserve humanity in her next science fiction film Atlas.



According to a synopsis, Lopez plays Atlas Shepherd, a "brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence," in the movie's first trailer, which Netflix released on Wednesday.

She "joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Brad Peyton, who has helmed films including Rampage and San Andreas starring Dwayne Johnson, is the director of Atlas.

The ensemble also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong in addition to Lopez, 54.

Before Glass Onion and Chris Hemsworth's Extraction, Lopez's action film The Mother, which debuted at No. 8 on the platform's most-watched English-language movie list last year, became an enormous hit for the streaming site.

Lopez just released a new album and two companion films, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story and The Greatest Love Story Never Told, on Prime Video.

Netflix will release Atlas on May 24.