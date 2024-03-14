Zayn Malik announces new album 'Room Under The Stairs' and release date

Zayn Malik teases personal insights in album teaser.

Zayn Malik has sent fans into a frenzy with the official announcement of his highly anticipated new album, Room Under The Stairs, unveiled on Wednesday.

The former One Direction heartthrob, had been teasing his followers over the past week, building anticipation for this momentous reveal.

Offering a significant update, Zayn disclosed that the album's first single, What I Am, is slated for release this Friday, March 15.

Marking calendars, fans can expect the full album, Room Under the Stairs, to drop in just two months' time, on May 17.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Zayn wrote, "ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS 17.05.2024 PRE-ORDER FRIDAY," accompanied by a whimsical array of illustrations.



His upcoming album has sparked excitement among fans, with one eagerly declaring, "Can't wait for the release gna be so good!"

Last week, he generated buzz by clearing his Instagram page and posting a single Reel, signaling the impending release of his self-penned fourth studio album.

In the teaser, he provided insights into the album's personal nature, emphasizing his desire for listeners to connect with him on a deeper level.