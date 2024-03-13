‘1D Reunion’: Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson headlining Lollapalooza Berlin 2024

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are among the acts performing at the music festival in September



One Direction fans are getting treated to a mini reunion at the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin, Germany.

The impressive lineup for the highly anticipated music festival – scheduled for 7 and 8 September, 2024 – was recently revealed, and Directioners went wild.

Among the headliners are none other than the former boyband’s Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The lineup also includes South Korean boyband Seventeen, who joins K-pop acts like BTS’ j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER as Lolla headliners.

More acts include Sam Smith, Marrin Garrix, Burna Boy, The Chainsmokers, Shirin David, and more.

“Lolla Berlin Lineup: 2024 Edition,” the caption read, further asking fans, “Who are you most excited about?”

Unsurprisingly, though, the answer was loud and clear.

“DIRECTIONERS CARAT WE WON,” commented one ecstatic fan, while another mused, “What is this lineup, 1D reunion?”

A third gushed, “Louis AND Niall [red heart emoji].”

The weekend festival will take place in Berlin’s Olympiastadion and Olympiapark.

Tickets are on sale now, and a link to purchase tickets was also provided on their social media announcement.