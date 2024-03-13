Queen Camilla makes major statement after 'attacks' against Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla seemingly defends her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton against social media attacks

Queen Camilla held a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday, warning haters to stop attacks against women.

The 76-year-old, who teamed up with Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the event, seemingly defended her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton against social media "attacks" in her crucial speech.

Kate Middleton has been the target of a social media campaign since the Princess took blame of editing her and kids' photo this week.



Camilla, who is the President of the foundation Women of the World (WOW), made a very meaningful speech about the hope for women in the future and gender equality.



She recalled the time when two stones were thrown at Buckingham Palace in May 1914 during a suffragette protest which are now on display in the palace.



"I believe they represented hope to the women who threw them – hope that, in the future, they would not be victims of their history, nor of the social and economic forces that were ranged against gender equality," Camilla said, holding up the stones.

"Above all, they represented the hope that it was possible."



"Today, 110 years later, you have been invited into Buckingham Palace because you too represent hope for women in the present and in the future," she added.



During the event, the Queen was also given a lookalike Barbie doll made in her likeness, even dressed in a replica of her elegant ensemble, a stunning blue dress paired with a coat.

"Thank you very, very much indeed. It's brilliant," Queen Camilla said. "You've taken about 50 years off my life."

She added: "We should all have a Barbie!"