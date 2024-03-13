Beyoncé drops title forthcoming album

File footage

Beyoncé finally revealed her forthcoming album’s name, Act II: Cowboy Carter on Tuesday, March 12.



The title was exclusively unveiled on Queen Bey’s official website alongside other details related to her few limited edition CD, vinyl, and box set releases.

The superstar first announced the news of her upcoming album after starring in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl, hinting at her new album, she added: "They ready, drop the new music.”

Earlier this year, in March, Beyoncé offered an insight into her upcoming album via a cryptic Instagram video, teasing Act II: Cowboy Carter coming out in March.

Her 2022 album Renaissance is often referred to as ACT I: Renaissance.

Shortly after the announcement, the star dropped her new country tracks, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

With the release of these two highly-anticipated tracks, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to dominate on Billboard’s country music charts.

Fans flooded the comments section, pouring love for the singer.

A fan commented: "It’s the history of the black impact on country music that she’s about to educate us on. Y’all know."

Another user chimed in, gushing over Beyoncé's taste in music: "Buddy in the red baseball hat and suit wandering the Texas desert??!? She’s referencing one of my favourite movies Paris, Texas. THAT’S A DEEP CINEMATIC CUT, QUEEN. ALL HAIL".

Her upcoming album, Act II: Cowboy Carter’ is slated to release on March 29, 2024.