Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pal Omid Scobie reveals new royal book in the works

Omid Scobie is infamously known as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's mouthpiece

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous mouthpiece Omid Scobie announced a new royal book only months after release of controversial oeuvre, Endgame.

The British journalist is gearing up to make his fiction debut alongside US young adult fiction author Robin Benway with a prospective novel about the intersection of English and American heads of state.

According to an article posted on publishersweekly.com, the book will follow a "young American woman who leaves a press role at the White House for one at Buckingham Palace".

It has been billed as a "fun, fish-out-of-water romantic workplace comedy".

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omid Scobie wrote: "Some exciting news to share [via @PublishersWkly]. Can't wait to share more details about this project with you all. Today's announcement marks the start of something very special."

The author’s last writing venture was met with substantial backlash after it exposed names of the senior members of the royal family who were allegedly racist to Meghan and Harry’s son Prince Archie.

Despite previously denying responsibility about the book content, Scobie later admitted to revealing the names in the initial drafts of the book.