Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pal Omid Scobie reveals new royal book in the works

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous mouthpiece Omid Scobie announced a new royal book only months after release of controversial oeuvre, Endgame.
The British journalist is gearing up to make his fiction debut alongside US young adult fiction author Robin Benway with a prospective novel about the intersection of English and American heads of state.
According to an article posted on publishersweekly.com, the book will follow a "young American woman who leaves a press role at the White House for one at Buckingham Palace".
It has been billed as a "fun, fish-out-of-water romantic workplace comedy".
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omid Scobie wrote: "Some exciting news to share [via @PublishersWkly]. Can't wait to share more details about this project with you all. Today's announcement marks the start of something very special."
The author’s last writing venture was met with substantial backlash after it exposed names of the senior members of the royal family who were allegedly racist to Meghan and Harry’s son Prince Archie.
Despite previously denying responsibility about the book content, Scobie later admitted to revealing the names in the initial drafts of the book.
Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' has amassed a total of 12.2 million views within three days since its debut on Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called out for editing one of their 'memorable photos'
BTS’ Jungkook recently set a new remarkable record with his solo track Standing Next To You
'The Fall Guy' will release worldwide on May 3
Prince William and Princess Kate's marriage has been on laser focus in the wake of latter's ongoing absence
Nicholas Galitzine co-stars Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' slated to premiere on March 16