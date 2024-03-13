Emma Stone joins ensemble cast for Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

Emma Stone is ready to get back to work just days after scoring her second Oscar for Best Actress.

Stone has been signed on to A24’s movie Eddington, joining the ensemble cast alongside Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Clifton Collins Jr., Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell and Micheal Ward.

The announcement came on Monday via the production house’s social media handle which described the forthcoming film as “contemporary Western.”

Directed by Ari Aster, no plot details have been released so far except that the movie will follow “a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.”

The movie starts production this week, with Aster writing, directing and producing alongside Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.

Two-time Oscar-nominated Darius Khondji is the director of photography.

Eddington was supposed to be Aster’s directorial debut before he made 2018’s Hereditary. In a previous interview, he revealed that the film was “sort of” a “revisionist Western” movie.

“It’s contemporary; one foot is in the Western and one foot is even more heavily in the noir genre. So it's like a film noir ensemble Western dark comedy.” He said at the time.

The release date for Eddington has not yet been revealed.