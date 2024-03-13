Lenny Kravitz receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘So surreal’

Lenny Kravtiz got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with loved ones by his side.



The singer and actor, 59, was honoured with the coveted star in a ceremony held on Tuesday, which was attended by his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and fiancé Channing Tatum.

“It’s an incredible honour to be on this street. To be with all of these great people that have done incredible things with their lives is an honour,” Lenny told People Magazine.

“I never thought about it. Like I said, when I was a kid, I was walking up and down these streets but I was pretty much always thinking about where I was going to sleep that night. To have it now just feels so surreal and I'm really grateful.”

Lenny’s longtime friend Denzel Washington was also in attendance and said a few words for his pal on receiving the honour. Stars like Marla Gibbs and Verdine White were in attendance and showed their support.

Lenny added that it means “everything” to him that he is surrrounded by “so many people here that have known me all of my life and who have walked the journey with me” which is the “real gift.”

“The star is a beautiful thing but if I didn't have the people to share it with, it wouldn't be the same,” he surmised.