Drew Barrymore leaves Dwayne Johnson stunned with her hilarious getup

Drew Barrymore has recently left Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stunned after she dressed up like the actor in a teaser episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
“I love you so much. I do, I love so many things about you,” said the Never Been Kissed actress while speaking to Dwayne in a black turtleneck and jeans with gold chains and a fannypack, just like the actor’s popular meme.
Drew continued, “May I ask what body language should I have?”
To which, the Jumanji actor replied, “I think you just naturally did it.”
“I don't stand like this, but being you, I feel like I could just take on the world,” remarked the 49-year-old.
The Blended actress tried to mimic Dwayne’s “naturally confident swagger,” and impressed the star.
Meanwhile, The Black Adam actor is currently busy promoting his new men's skincare brand Papatui, which Drew mentioned on her Instagram last week.
Earlier, the talk show host posted a clip in which she reviewed Dwayne’s skincare products.
In the caption, she wrote, “I’ve been waiting for a product that I can use on my tattoos to show them love for as long as I can remember. The @papatui_ enhancing tattoo balm is exactly what I’ve been looking for! I’ll see you next week @thedrewbarrymoreshow!”
