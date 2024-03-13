Channing Tatum becomes photographer for Zoë Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame induction

Zoë Kravitz seems to have gotten a photographer for herself who really loves her.



Channing Tatum not only just supported Zoë Kravitz and father Lenny Kravitz at his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but the Magic Mike star also took the camera to capture some pictures of the Big Little Lies star, as she addressed a heartwarming speech for her father’s career milestone.

Channing even got up from his front row seat at one point during the March 12 ceremony, adorably sitting on the ground next to other camera-people to get a perfect shot of the father-daughter pair.

"I've seen you changed in the most beautiful ways, I've seen you stayed the same in the most important ways," Zoë told her father. "I've seen the incredible dedication to your art."

The 35-year-old went on to tease Lenny of his unique fashion, joking, "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts," referencing his longtime love for “netted shirts.”

As the American rocker took the podium to deliver his acceptance speech, Zoe and Channing united to pay him a standing ovation.

"As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard," the American Woman rockstar addressed the audience.

"To see my name, Lenny Kravitz, permanently engraved on the same streets I used to walk is a surreal and indescribable feeling."