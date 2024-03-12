Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore seeks apology for 'sore' reaction to Oscar loss

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse franchise

Voice actor Shameik Moore scrambled to save face following his “bitter” reaction to losing at the 2024 Oscars.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lost the Academy Award for best animated feature to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron during the ceremony on Sunday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Moore, who voice the titular role of Miles Morales in the animated franchise wrote, “Robbed.”

A wave of backlash was ignited in the wake of his reaction, with fans and followers reminding the actor of the equal significance of the winning feature.

“Respect to the winner,” he posted in a follow-up response. “It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, ‘Spider-Verse’ has impacted A LOT of lives.

“We may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready,” Moore added, teasing the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse film.

His response was also compared to that of Spider-Verse co-writer and producer Chris Miller, who heralded Miyazaki’s win while acknowledging their own loss.

“Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT,” he posted on the social media platform.

Replying to the comparison, Moore said, “Your [sic] right, honestly the whole ‘Spider-Verse’ team are such good sports.”

“Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners,” the actor added.



