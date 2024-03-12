Kate Middleton desperately needs ‘fresh air’ amid photoshop scandal

The Princess of Wales has apologised for the photoshop blunder

Kate Middleton must be desiring some time away from the situation associated with the Photoshop scandal.

After massive backlash over the photo, which was allegedly taken by Prince William, Kate revealed the truth and apologised for editing the photo.

Amid this a seasoned Royal correspondent has slammed the frenzy caused by Kate's photoshop fail and claimed that the Princess of Wales is "doing the best she can."

There has been a social media storm surrounding the first image of Kate to be released since her abdominal surgery in January.

The Princess was forced to apologise for any “confusion” caused by a botched edit and claimed she was just "experimenting" with her photoshop skills.

Speaking to GB News Charles Rae said: "I am appalled at the amount of and nonsense that's spoken about this photograph today.

"I think this is a beautiful photograph.

"You would think, with all the people that are jumping up and down the bandwagon about photoshopping and everything else, that the Princess of Wales is being accused of child abuse because she's altered someone's sleeve on it.

"It's a great photograph. It was meant to be a Mother's Day photograph. And she took the opportunity to say thanks very much.

"Honestly, the stuff that I've been watching and listening to on Twitter, it's driving me round the bend.

"People are complaining about the foliage in the background saying it can't be right because the foliage is wrong.

"How many gardening experts are out there that are complaining about this photograph?

"I mean, leave the girl alone. She's just doing the best she can."

Kate apologised in a statement released on social media: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The photograph of Kate and her children, taken by William, was withdrawn with a ‘Kill’ notice by international picture agencies hours after its release.

Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made “minor adjustments” and that Kate and the Prince of Wales wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.

“This was an amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales."