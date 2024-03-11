Dolly Parton’s attempts to reconcile Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray backfires: Report

Dolly Parton is a long-time friend of Billy Ray Cyrus and godmother to his daughter Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton may have shot herself in the foot while trying to mend the relationship between her god daughter Miley Cyrus and the pop icon’s father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Amid the alleged and ongoing Cyrus family drama, the 78-year-old country legend reportedly interfered and asked Billy Ray to “apologise” to his daughter, per the National Enquirer.

However, a source spilled to Women’s Day magazine via the Daily Mail that Dolly ended up “[causing] a lot of tension” between herself and Billy Ray after this move.

However, the Jolene hitmaker reportedly remained steadfast in her attempts, even dropping everything in her hometown of Tennessee – including the promotion of her latest album Rockstar – and flying off to Los Angeles to mend their relationship.

The insider added, “Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly. She can’t stand that they’re not talking. Dolly told Miley cutting out her father is a mistake.”

Billy Ray and Miley’s relationship reportedly strained after he divorced the singer’s mom, Tish, last year (2023) and married 28-years-younger singer Firerose.

In August 2023, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram following news of Billy Ray’s engagement.

The feud runs deep, however, as Miley’s younger sister Noah is seemingly not on talking terms with their mother after Tish allegedly “stole” Dominic Purcell from Noah and married him.