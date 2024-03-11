Emma Stone almost rejected Oscar-winning movie 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone almost rejected 'Poor Things' because she needed an intimacy coordinator

Emma Stone recently commented on her character portrayal in Poor Things, and admitted that she almost rejected the offer because of having an intimacy coordinator on board.

Speaking to David Bianculli on Fresh Air, a radio program and podcast on American National Public Radio (NPR), Emma revealed that she was initially reluctant to take on the role but ended up 'loving' the experience.

Recounting her instance with the professional on set, the Oscar-winning actress noted: "I felt so stupid that I thought that that wouldn't be a necessary situation... having her there felt like having both a safety net and a choreographer and a hand to hold."

"And, you know, she and I would text after a day of doing some of these scenes and just sort of say how we were feeling and what was going on. And it was just this really beautiful relationship that I found extremely, extremely meaningful," the actress gushed.

The 35-year-old actress went on to comment on the idea of bringing a coordinator on board, explaining that she had already worked with director Yorgos Lanthimos earlier as well.

"I did think, okay, well, Yorgos (Lanthimos) and I have made three films together. I feel very comfortable with him," Stone admitted.

The actress continued, "The DP - Robbie Ryan - and I, we did ‘The Favourite’ together, and I feel comfortable with him. Our first AD is a woman, Hayley, who's incredible. Our focus puller is a woman. You know, I felt like I'd be fine in this circumstance. And these are my friends, and I know everybody well."

Notably, her move to take on Poor Things saw her win an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.