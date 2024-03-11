Chris Evans, Alba Baptista make stunning red carpet debut at VF Oscar party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista officially made their red carpet debut after tying the knot in September last year.



The couple stepped out for the Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party on Sunday, a day after they were spotted together hand-in-hand leaving a pre-Oscar party.

The Warrior Nun actress, 26, stunned in black and white form-fitting dress accessorising with a diamond necklace and her hair tied in a chic up-do.

Meanwhile, the Captain America actor, 42, donned a bright red suit and shiny black shoes for the event. The pair looked loved up as they gazed at each other while posing for photos.

In their previous appearance, the low-profile couple was seen leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, Friday night, after attending a party hosted by talent agency CAA.

The Portuguese actress was dressed in a white, form-fitting off-the-shoulder gown that featured a tie embellishment across her chest. And the Knives Out star matched his wife in a white dress shirt, tailored grey slacks and brown dress shoes.

This first appearance from the newly married pair had come in January as they dined in with some celebrity friends.

Evans and Baptista tied the knot last September via two ceremonies — one held in their Boston-area home and another in Baptista’s home country of Portugal.

The first ceremony boasted an A-list guest list that included some of Evans’ Marvel co-stars, such as Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Taking their privacy very seriously, the couple had reportedly made their guests sign an NDA to not leak details of their wedding.