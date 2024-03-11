Ryan Gosling delivers dazzling ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance at 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling delivered an electrifying and dazzling performance of his Oscar-nominated song, I’m Just Ken, from blockbuster movie, Barbie.



Wearing a dazzling hot pink custom Gucci suit and matching leather gloves, the actor kicked off the performance from his seat in the audience, where he was sat next to his sister and behind co-star Margot Robbie.

Robbie, who played the titular role in Barbie, couldn’t contain her laughter

Gosling was joined by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and more of the Kens from the Barbie film, who took the stage, donning suits with tails and top hats.

Slash of Guns N’ Roses also made a special appearance during the performance.

Gosling then took his performance into the audience and Robbie, America Ferrera and Greta Gerwig sang alongside the actor. The actor even reunited with his former co-star Emma Stone who also sang a verse.

I’m Just Ken, cowritten by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was up for Best Original Song at the award show alongside Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? from Barbie.

Other nominations included: Becky G’s The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot, Jon Batiste’s It Never Went Away from American Symphony and Scott George’s Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Eilish took home the trophy.