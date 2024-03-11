Jamie Lee Curtis talks about ‘Incalculable Ways’ that changed career

Jamie Lee Curtis talks about change in career after Oscar win

Jamie Lee Curtis just got candid about how once a movie made her feel a “change” in herself and her career.



The actress won the best supporting Oscar for her work in Everything everywhere all at once. This year on the Oscars’ red carpet, Curtis reflected on last years win.

“In really incalculable ways,” Curtis said to Variety.

“I’m making a movie with James L. Brooks right now! I’ve been asked to work with people that I never thought I’d get asked to work with. James L. Brooks being one of them…it’s hard to put into words. But the good feeling that I’ve had from all over the world has changed me.”

“I’ve been around a long time,” Curtis continued.

“That movie changed people. That movie had an impact. That’s what movies do. That’s the beauty of movies, they have an impact and they change the way we think and the way we feel and shift us. I’ve had that shift. The unexpected moment last year has just kept growing and rolling and it’s been beautiful.”

After winning an Oscar, Curtis claimed she "never thought I'd get a call" from a director like James L. Brooks.

The same is true of other chances, one of which being her significant role as Donna, the mother of Carmy, Michael, and Natalie, in a supporting role in an episode of "The Bear."

Curtis stated that she is not sure if she will rejoin the FX series that won an Emmy.