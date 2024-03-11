King Charles vows to serve 'to best of ability' following cancer

King Charles III affirmed on Monday his dedication to serving "to the best of my ability" despite his recent cancer diagnosis, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of well-wishes he received regarding his health.



In a pre-recorded address commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth, King III expressed, "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health."

During his temporary absence from public duties due to his health condition, Queen Camilla, and his son, Prince William, have assumed the majority of the royal family's responsibilities.

Charles called upon member nations to unite in addressing global challenges, particularly climate change and economic obstacles.

"Our diversity means that these challenges affect us all differently and that we experience their impacts in different ways," the monarch stated, acknowledging the varied circumstances within the Commonwealth.

Established in 1949, the Commonwealth comprises 56 member states, primarily former British colonies across Africa, the Americas, and Asia, representing one-third of the world's population.