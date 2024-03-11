Ariana Grande speaks after fans sent out ‘hateful messages’ amid album release

File Footage

Ariana Grande has recently broken her silence after fans sent out “hateful messages” amid her seventh studio album release.



On Sunday, the singer called out her followers on her Instagram Story, who spewed hate toward her loved ones on social media.

She began, “I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music).”

The Wicked actress and musician wrote, “I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite.”

“Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you,” added the songstress.

On March 8, Ariana reportedly released her album Eternal Sunshine, which features songs about her divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, which was settled in October 2023.

The singer later started dating her current boyfriend and debut movie co-star Ethan Slater before her divorce was finalised.

Earlier in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Ariana revealed recording the album was “really healing” for her.

“More than ever before in my life, I've been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savour it this time in a way that I don't think I was able to before,” she noted.