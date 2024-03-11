Miley Cyrus spotted leaving boyfriend Maxx Morando’s live gig

Miley Cyrus made a rare appearance with boyfriend Maxx Morando as she attended his music band’s Saturday night performance at The Echo situated in Los Angeles' Echo Park.



After cheers and support, the Wrecking Ball singer was seen leaving the venue and entering a private vehicle, which quickly drove away into the night.

She was dressed in a slightly oversized leather jacket worn over a black lace bra top. Leaving her dark blonde hair flow freely for the occasion, Miley rocked this steamy ensemble with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Morando, on the other hand, picked a red graphic-printed t-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers for complimenting his gig alongside Liily’s members.

Their relationship began in 2021, and was confirmed by Miley herself in a Vogue interview, although rumors regarding the two were already going around by that time.

Before this, she was famously linked with Stella Maxwell, Nick Jonas, and Cody Simpson, and had married Liam Hemsworth in December 2018.

Two years later, the couple divorced, gaining heated attention from both fans and media reporters.

After that, Miley has been very private about her romantic relationships, especially the current one with Morando. They were last seen together at the Grammys, where she won an award for Flowers.