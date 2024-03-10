Meghan Markle to make social media return after 'cyber bullying' remarks?

File Footage

Meghan Markle's social media comeback seems impossible, especially after her remarks about cyberbullying, claimed a PR expert.



In conversation with The Mirror, PR guru Rhea Freeman shared that analysing the Duchess of Sussex's 'recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent."

The expert added that the harmful impact that "social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge."

However, Rhea suggested that the mother-of-two could dedicate a special team who would handle her social media accounts in order to stay away from the negative comments.

On the other hand, Stacy Jones, the founder of the marketing agency Hollywood Branded, believes that the former working royal's return to social media "would likely be purpose-driven."

She added that Meghan might shift her focus "on positive impact, business or philanthropy rather than personal exposure."

"It's harder to be a hater when subject matter that is potentially triggering is removed," Stacy said.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex was one of the keynote panellists at the SXSW panel discussion titled, Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.

During the conversation, Meghna opened up about cyberbullying and how it impacted her when she was pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.