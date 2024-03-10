‘Irish Wish’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry spill tea on becoming best friends

Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry's new rom-com film is set to release on March 15 on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry recently shared insights into their blossoming friendship as they co-starred in Netflix’s romantic comedy Irish Wish.

The dynamic duo, who have crossed paths on previous collaborations, delved into the origins of their friendship during an appearance on TODAY.

Curry revealed that their connection was initially set up by a celebrity chef, Michael Mina, who is also her mentor in the culinary enterprise.

"We met a long time ago through a mutual friend… Michael Mina," Curry recounted, noting that she had been friends with The Parent Trap actress for years.

When the podcast host asked her about the common grounds or shared interests that brought her closer with Lohan, Curry expressed, "I think everything."

She added, "Like spirituality, life, family, friendships. We just aligned on a bunch of stuff."

Lohan also chimed in, expressing that while she hadn't expected their initial encounter to extend beyond dinner but said that developing a friendship with Curry turned out to be a blessing for her.

The conversation also touched on their upcoming film, which is all set to release on March 15.

In Irish Wish, the pair is joined by co-stars Ed Speelers and Alexander Vlahos.