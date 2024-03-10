Bella Hadid, new beau Adan Banuelos pack on PDA at rodeo

Bella Hadid spends time with new Mexican beau in Texas

Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Adan Banuelos were spotted together in Texas, attending the American Performance Horseman event on Friday, March 10.

The 27-year-old model sported a shimmery black open-back top, pairing it with a black fedora and a turquoise-silver necklace.

Hadid twinned with her horse-rider beau, who was also wearing a cowboy wide-brimmed hat.

During the event, the model and Banuelos were seen getting close and holding hands at one point.

For the unversed, their romance came to light after TMZ shared photos of the duo kissing in October 2023, at Fort Worth, Texas.

This past month, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together as Hadid took to her Instagram Stories, recording Banuelos riding a horse while she cheered him on the gates.

The model captioned the post as "My valentine."

On the professional front, Bella is all set to make a return to modeling after a long hiatus to focus on her health.

In January, Hadid reprised her role as a model, gracing four various covers of Perfect Magazine’s Spring/ Summer 2024 for which the latter also art-directed the photo shoot.