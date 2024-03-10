King Charles advertises for new role ahead move to Buckingham Palace

King Charles is making some big changes as he begins to relocate to the Buckingham Palace in 2027.



The monarch is currently in the process of hiring new staff as renovations begin at the royal residence in London.

The King is now advertising for a full-time Housekeeping Assistant ahead of his move from Clarence House with his wife Queen Camilla.

The new job requirement states that the position will have responsibility of “upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.”

The employee will also need to travel to other royal residences throughout the year for up to three months.

“Previous housekeeping or hospitality experience would be an advantage but is not essential. We’re more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges,” the description read.

It also stated that the role includes “attention to detail, being able to work flexibly as part of a team, and the ability to, use initiative and possess a motivated, pro-active attitude.”

The move is due to take place after a ten-year renovation in the Palace’s North Wing is complete, which began when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, where private apartments are currently being constructed.

It is unclear whether King Charles will keep Clarence House as a secondary home after he relocates to the 775-room palace.