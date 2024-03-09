Princess Beatrice steps out in style following Women’s Day celebration

File Footage

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, graced a star-studded event in Woodstock, England, alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



Beatrice mesmerized attendees at the Blenheim Ball, held at the 18th-century Oxfordshire palace in support of the Starlight Children’s Foundation, donning a striking black cut-out dress adorned with shimmering details.

Complementing her attire with Jimmy Choo blue velvet high heels, Beatrice exuded elegance as she accessorized with a textured black clutch bag and wore her long hair in loose waves.

The couple mingled with notable personalities, including reality TV stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, as well as Lady Alexandra Spencer-Churchill and Lady Harriet Dalmeny.

Edoardo cut a dashing figure in a smart velvet black dinner jacket and bow tie, perfectly complementing Beatrice's stunning ensemble.

It comes as Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter receives a tribute to her and her sister, Princess Eugenie, from their mother.

The Duchess of York marked International Women’s Day with an emotional message to her two daughters yesterday.

She said: “Today is a day to celebrate, to cherish, to honour, and to love all of the women making an impact, big or small, privately or loudly.



