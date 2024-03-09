'Inside Out 2' trailer introduces new characters

A new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming film Inside Out 2. The trailer features three new animated characters running around in Riley's mind.



The film's first teaser, which was introduced in November, revealed Maya Hawke as Anxiety. The new trailer shows Emmy-winner Ayo Edebiri voicing Envy, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, a feeling of listlessness.

The full cast includes Amy Poehler returning as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness and Lewis Black as Anger. Diane Lane as Riley's mom and Kyle MacLachlan as her dad will also reprise their roles in the sequel. Additionally, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira will join the cast.

The 11-year-old Riley in Inside Out was adjusting to a new school and her family's major move as she worked through a range of emotions. Riley will be navigating adolescent life in the upcoming movie.

Grace Lu and Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green portray Riley's closest pals. Yvette At hockey camp, Nicole Brown plays Coach Roberts. Yong Yea, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Dave Goelz, Ron Funches, Paula Poundstone, June Squibb, and Dave Goelz also had prominent roles.

The Inside Out 2 will hit the theaters globally on June 14.