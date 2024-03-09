Rosalind Eleazar joins Harlan Coben adaptation of 'Missing You'

Slow Horses satr Rosalind Eleazar set to show off her acting chops in Missing You

Rosalind Eleazar is gearing up to take centre stage in Netflix's Harlan Coben adaptation of Missing You.

According to Variety, the drama in which the Slow Horses star tuned in for the lead role is currently filming in the UK.

The story of the upcoming drama revolves around detective Kat Donovan, who came across her estranged fiancé on a dating app, spiking her intrigue to look into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder.

Eleazer is widely acclaimed for her performance in a number of series including Slow Horses, Deep Water, Class of ‘09 and Harlots.

Victoria Asare-Archer lent her writing prowess to the project, who previously worked with Coben on Stay Close for Netflix by writing two episodes.

Joined by Asare-Archer, Brocklehurst, Richard Fee, and Nicola Shindler, Coben through his company, Final Twist Productions, will contribute to the series as executive producers.

Guy Hescott will serve as the producer. Meanwhile, Sean Spencer and Isher Sahota will lead the project as co-directors.

Missing You will be the ninth Coben project on the horizon under Netflix’s prolific partnership with the author.