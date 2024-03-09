'Dubai Bling' star Loujain Adada ‘rocks the world’ on Women’s day

Loujain Adada wows fans and friends alike with her Women's Day post

Loujain Adada, often referred from her initials LJ, tuned into International Women’s Day celebration in a black dress.

Taking her women’s day glow to social media, the Dubai Bling star posted a carousel of photos featuring her stunning self.

Along with the pictures, she penned a brief note to celebrate Women’s Day 2024, "One woman can make a difference but together we can rock the world."

Punctuated with a flower bouquet emoji, she wrapped up the minimalist caption: "Happy International Women’s day."

In the montage of portraits, the social media personality channelled her inner queen in a jet black figure fitted dress with a thigh-high slit.

Her outfit was adorned with the black spaghetti straps and a matching 3D flower embellishment on neck side that touched her chiselled jawline.

Dubai Bling co-star in awe of Loujain Adada's look

Adada loosely parted her dark tresses sideways, tucking half behind her ear, revealing sparkly drop-shaped branded earrings.

She completed her look with a matching hand bag and a silver bracelet in one hand.

Mesmerized by her look, her Dubai Bling co-stars rushed to the comments section to express their adoration.

In a nod to her black dress, Safa Siddique and Lojain Omran dropped a series of black heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Farhana Bodi opted for fire emojis.

A fan noted, "Absolutely stunning as always [fire emoji]."

"Love your dress! Happy international women's day [sparkling red heart emoji]," another fan chimed in.