'Dubai Bling' star Loujain Adada ‘rocks the world’ on Women’s day

Loujain Adada, often referred from her initials LJ, tuned into International Women’s Day celebration in a black dress.
Taking her women’s day glow to social media, the Dubai Bling star posted a carousel of photos featuring her stunning self.
Along with the pictures, she penned a brief note to celebrate Women’s Day 2024, "One woman can make a difference but together we can rock the world."
Punctuated with a flower bouquet emoji, she wrapped up the minimalist caption: "Happy International Women’s day."
In the montage of portraits, the social media personality channelled her inner queen in a jet black figure fitted dress with a thigh-high slit.
Her outfit was adorned with the black spaghetti straps and a matching 3D flower embellishment on neck side that touched her chiselled jawline.
Adada loosely parted her dark tresses sideways, tucking half behind her ear, revealing sparkly drop-shaped branded earrings.
She completed her look with a matching hand bag and a silver bracelet in one hand.
Mesmerized by her look, her Dubai Bling co-stars rushed to the comments section to express their adoration.
In a nod to her black dress, Safa Siddique and Lojain Omran dropped a series of black heart emojis.
Meanwhile, Farhana Bodi opted for fire emojis.
A fan noted, "Absolutely stunning as always [fire emoji]."
"Love your dress! Happy international women's day [sparkling red heart emoji]," another fan chimed in.
Kate Middleton’s uncle was evicted from the house of Celebrity Big Brother series, after only five days
Meghan Markle given crucial advise by former royal aide after her cyber-bullying claims
Tarako, who performed in the role of Maruko for 34 years, took her last breath on Monday, March 4
Sydney Sweeney shared rare insight into her healthy routine to improve mental health
TVN's latest drama 'Queen of Tears' will be streamed on Netflix from March 9
Princess Kate warned of new challenges in future