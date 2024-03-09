Gwen Stefani doubts if she steals 'What you waiting for' lyrics

In a recent interview on SiriusXM's Fresh Popped Friday show, the 54-year-old Grammy winner questioned a line from her 2004 song What You Waiting For? She also revealed the source of inspiration for her most recent song, Purple Irises.

"This song really captures the idea of evolving as a human being," she said of the collaboration. "I had this song back in the day called 'What You Waiting For?' and in the song, I believe it’s in that song, it says, 'Born to blossom, bloom to perish.'"

"I always questioned like, 'Did I steal that from somebody?' And if I did, guys, please let me know," continued Stefani, who co-wrote the track with Linda Perry of the 4 Non-Blondes.

"I’ve been wondering because it’s just such an amazing line, again, just given to me from above. And it’s just such an incredible thing that you do blossom, and you blossom in so many different ways."

What You Waiting For? is the lead track off Stefani's first solo album Love.Angel.Music.Baby. It was released when Stefani was still in No Doubt and contemplating becoming a solo artist.

She sings, "What an amazing time / What a family / How did the years go by? / Now it's only me," on the dance tune.

She discussed the drawn-out creative process that resulted in Purple Irises in other parts of the conversation; it looks like the song will be on the next studio album.

"It’s just been a long thing to do this record, but I finally landed in this zone of 'Purple Irises,'" said Stefani. "When I wrote that song, it was when I knew like, 'OK, I’ve landed into 2024 me now,' because a lot of the stuff that I had been writing was like chasing, a little bit, the old me."