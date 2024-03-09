Millie Bobby Brown reflects on Eleven’s ending in Stranger Things finale season

File Footage

Millie Bobby Brown has recently revealed how she got to know Eleven’s ending in the final series of Stranger Things.



Speaking on Capital Breakfast on Friday, Millie revealed she knew her “ending”.

“Well, I haven’t read the end, I know what happens to my character because I kind of forced myself into the writers room!” said the 20-year-old.

The Enola Holmes actress mentioned, “I messaged the Directors and thought ‘can I come over and have a meeting with you’, and I came over and then there was a whiteboard.”

“I just saw my ending and thought ‘Ohhhh’, and then I walked away very slowly!” she continued.

Earlier, in an interview on Today, Millie told Hoda Kotb about the fifth season of Stranger Things.

The actress disclosed, “We're filming right now. It is our last season so we're really excited to be back together again for one last hoorah.”

“But it does feel sad. Every day we go on to set, we're like, it is the last second day, the last third day,” she commented.

However, Millie added, “We're definitely embracing it all. It is nice to be back with everyone and, of course, yeah, the story is unbelievable.”

In another Glamour magazine interview, Millie shared her views on leaving the show that rose her to fame.

“I won't be sad when it's over because no one is dying: ‘When it ends, I'm going to be able to still see these people,’” she said.