Pitch Perfect's Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges welcome their first baby

Adam DeVine shared light-hearted moments with Chloe Bridges.

Adam DeVine revealed on Friday via Instagram that he and his wife Chloe Bridges have become proud parents to their first child.

The 40-year-old star of Pitch Perfect shared the exciting news, announcing the arrival of their baby boy named Beau DeVine.

The star explained that "Beau" is French for "handsome," a touch of cultural significance to their son's name.

In his Instagram post, he shared a mix of heartfelt and lighthearted images featuring the newborn and Bridges still in the hospital.

He remarked on their early parenting experiences, quipping about handling their son's fussiness with comedic faces.

"Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we’ve already learned some great parenting techniques," he wrote in his caption.

"Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he’ll straighten right out."



The post was met with an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and followers.

Adam shared intimate moments from the hospital following the birth of their son, Beau, alongside his wife Chloe Bridges, adorned in floral-print pajamas.