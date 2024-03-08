Prince Harry's memoir echoes King Charles's legacy

File Footage

Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, has received nominations for two awards at the British Book Awards.



The autobiography, which sparked controversy with its critiques of senior members of the Royal Family, became the UK's best-selling book of 2023 and shattered numerous records upon its release in January of that year.

The tell-all memoir has now been nominated twice at the British Book Awards.



Three decades after his father King Charles won a British Book Award, the Duke of Sussex could follow in his footsteps if Spare is crowned the winner in one of the two categories it has been nominated for.

Harry's memoir has been nominated for the Audiobook Non-Fiction and Non-Fiction: Narrative awards.

Philip Jones, the chairman of The British Book Awards judges, said: "Book-ended by two record-breakers – Prince Harry’s Spare and the fifth book in Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper series – this year’s titles did what the industry does best: start conversations, connect communities and push boundaries.

"Our collective ability to support the creative endeavours of writers and illustrators, and to judge and deliver what readers want, continues to be a wonder to behold.

"It is an honour to celebrate these success stories."

Prince Harry's autobiography sold more than 700,000 copies in 2023.

It outsold the second entry in the list by 175,000 copies, according to data obtained by The Bookseller.

Despite his attacks on senior members of the monarchy in Spare, Harry has recently indicated a desire to reconcile with his family.

The Duke of Sussex visited King Charles in February following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.