Kim Kardashian urged to protect new romance from 'unpredictable' Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been warned of Kanye West's 'unpredictable' moves amid her new romance with Odell Beckham Jr.

For the unversed, the Skims founder is reportedly in a romantic relationship with the basketball player.

However, there is a history that the reality TV star's ex-husband often makes negative comments about Kim's love life despite being married to Bianca Censori.

In a conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson believes Kanye "may still hold some form of resentment or even jealousy towards Kim moving on."

She said, "In this case, he may potentially make negative comments about Odell or their relationship."

Louella shared, "If so, this would be a red flag for his own relationship with Bianca, as it could show he is not fully over Kim and still holds onto strong emotions towards her, even if it's in a negative way."

The expert also claimed that the Vultures maker could use Kim's new relationship "as a way to create more publicity for himself and his new album, as he has done in the past with other public feuds."